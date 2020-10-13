BHU Reschedules Several Entrance Exams

  • Home
  • BHU Postpones Nursing, Pharma And Other Entrance Exams By A Day

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has rescheduled the entrance test dates of BSc Nursing, BPharm, and BOT and BPT. The university will now conduct the entrance test on October 23.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2020 6:18 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has rescheduled the entrance test dates of BSc Nursing, BPharm, and BOT and BPT. These tests are now scheduled to be held on October 23 between 4 pm and 6 pm. The BHU entrance test will be held in computer-based mode across the country. Earlier, the BHU UET Nursing, BHU UET Pharmacy and the entrance test for BOT and BPT programmes were scheduled to be conducted on October 22. The decision to postpone the BHU entrance test has been taken “due to unavoidable reasons”.

“For unavoidable reasons #BHU B.Sc. Nursing / B.Pharma (Ayurveda) / B.O.T../ B.P.T. The date of the upcoming entrance examination has been changed. This computer-based examination will be held in different parts of the country between 4.00 pm and 6.00 pm on 23.10.2020.,” read a BHU post on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

The aspirants seeking admission to the Banaras Hindu University can also accustom themselves with the computer-based test. The university has kept a CBT Mock Test link live so that candidates can take the test and make them familiar with the online test.

