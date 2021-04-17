  • Home
BHU Postpones Law, Human Rights And Duties Education Research Entrance Test

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the research entrance test for Law and Human Rights and Duties Education (HRDE). The new RET Law and RET HRDE dates will be announced by the university later.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 17, 2021 7:23 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the research entrance test for Law and Human Rights and Duties Education (HRDE). The research entrance tests (RET) for Law and HRDE were scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, April 18. The new RET Law and RET HRDE dates will be announced by the university later.

“The RET Law and RET HRDE, scheduled on 18.04.2021, is postponed. New dates will be announced later on,” read a statement on the university website -- bhuonline.in.

BHU conducts the research entrance tests for admission to the PhD disciplines, integrated MPhil-PhD and MPhil programmes. The research entrance test will be conducted in online computer-based mode across the country.

BHU RET 2020-21

The entrance exam will have two parts -- Part A and Part B. The BHU research entrance exam Part A will be of two hours duration. The RET will comprise of 100 multiple choice questions of three marks each. The questions will be on assessment of logical and analytical capability.

There shall be negative marking in entrance tests for all disciplines in RET/MPhil. Three marks shall be awarded for each correct answer while one mark shall be deducted for each incorrect answer. Unattempted questions will not be awarded any marks.

Part B will be conducted in the concerned departments, schools or centres by the Department. Part B of the research entrance test will be held for a total of 100 marks for its two components. Students will have to write a one-page research proposal (25 marks) followed by personal interview (25 marks).

Banaras Hindu University‬
