  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Opens

BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Opens

BHU PG Admission: Candidates seeking admission to BHU PG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in before registering online for BHU PG programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 18, 2022 2:36 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Banaras Hindu University Denies Fee Hike Claims; Proposed New Fee Is For Academic Session 2022-23
BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Today; Checklist For Applicants
BHU UG Admission 2022: Registration Last Date Through CUET Extended Till October 8
Banaras Hindu University Launches Two More Welfare Schemes To Help Students Financially
BHU UG Admission 2022: Last Date Of Registration Through CUET Today
Banaras Hindu University Launches Paid Internship Programme For Its Students
BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Opens
BHU PG admission 2022 application starts
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened the registration portal for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes. The university will allow only those candidates to apply for BHU PG admission 2022 who have appeared in CUET PG 2022. The official website of the university is bhuonline.in and candidates can apply through the university website.

Candidates seeking admission to BHU PG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in before registering online for BHU PG programmes. The process of admission, the BHU statement said, will proceed on the basis of registration of the candidate.

To register online for BHU PG programmes, candidates will be required to submit their CUET application number and CUET roll numbers.

Before starting the BHU PG registration, candidates are advised to ensure the following:

  1. Completed graduation (minimum two years/ four semester marksheet required) as per eligibility mentioned in PET bulletin
  2. Must have appeared in CUET PG examination as per the eligibility of specific course given in PET Bulletin 2022 of BHU
  3. Only eligible candidate as per the point i) and ii) should Pay Registration Fees
  4. BHU will not be responsible for any error committed by the candidate while registering and no communication on this behalf shall be entertained
Click here for more Education News
BHU Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MAH CET LLB 3-Years Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List Today
MAH CET LLB 3-Years Counselling 2022 Round 1 Final Merit List Today
Implement Syllabus Of Cyber Security Course At UG, PG Levels Across All Streams: UGC To Universities, Colleges
Implement Syllabus Of Cyber Security Course At UG, PG Levels Across All Streams: UGC To Universities, Colleges
TS EAMCET 2022: Third Phase Counselling Dates Out; Registration Starts On October 21
TS EAMCET 2022: Third Phase Counselling Dates Out; Registration Starts On October 21
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration For MBBS, BDS Courses Ends Today
Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration For MBBS, BDS Courses Ends Today
AP EAPCET 2022 Final Phase Dates Out For Web-Based Counselling
AP EAPCET 2022 Final Phase Dates Out For Web-Based Counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................