BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Opens
BHU PG Admission: Candidates seeking admission to BHU PG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in before registering online for BHU PG programmes.
The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened the registration portal for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes. The university will allow only those candidates to apply for BHU PG admission 2022 who have appeared in CUET PG 2022. The official website of the university is bhuonline.in and candidates can apply through the university website.
Candidates seeking admission to BHU PG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in before registering online for BHU PG programmes. The process of admission, the BHU statement said, will proceed on the basis of registration of the candidate.
To register online for BHU PG programmes, candidates will be required to submit their CUET application number and CUET roll numbers.
Before starting the BHU PG registration, candidates are advised to ensure the following:
- Completed graduation (minimum two years/ four semester marksheet required) as per eligibility mentioned in PET bulletin
- Must have appeared in CUET PG examination as per the eligibility of specific course given in PET Bulletin 2022 of BHU
- Only eligible candidate as per the point i) and ii) should Pay Registration Fees
- BHU will not be responsible for any error committed by the candidate while registering and no communication on this behalf shall be entertained