BHU PG Admission 2022 Registration Through CUET Opens

BHU PG admission 2022 application starts

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has opened the registration portal for admission to postgraduate (PG) programmes. The university will allow only those candidates to apply for BHU PG admission 2022 who have appeared in CUET PG 2022. The official website of the university is bhuonline.in and candidates can apply through the university website.

Candidates seeking admission to BHU PG programmes are also required to check their eligibility for the course they are interested in before registering online for BHU PG programmes. The process of admission, the BHU statement said, will proceed on the basis of registration of the candidate.

To register online for BHU PG programmes, candidates will be required to submit their CUET application number and CUET roll numbers.

Before starting the BHU PG registration, candidates are advised to ensure the following: