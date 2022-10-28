  • Home
Candidates can apply for BHU PG admission 2022 till October 29 through the official website- bhuonline.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 11:29 am IST

BHU PG Admission 2022: Registration Deadline Extended Till October 29; Apply At Bhuonline.in
BHU PG Admission 2022 last date extended.

BHU PG Admission 2022: The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the registration deadline for admission to its postgraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23 till October 29. Candidates can complete the online application process through the official website– bhuonline.in. It is mandatory for all eligible candidates while applying online to pay the registration fee. The preference entry window is open till October 30, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate(CUET PG) 2022 exam are eligible for the BHU PG admission 2022. Candidates should also complete graduation and must have a minimum of two years, or four semesters mark sheet in order to be eligible. Candidates need to submit their CUET application number and roll numbers to register for admission to the BHU PG programmes.

BHU PG Admission 2022: Steps To Fill Application Form Online

  • Visit the official website - bhuonline.in.
  • Under the PG admission registration, go to 'Click Here to Apply'.
  • Login with the required credentials- CUET application ID, roll number and click on submit.
  • Upload the required documents, fill in the programme preferences, and pay the application fee.
