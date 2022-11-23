BHU PG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register For Spot Admissions Today

Image credit: File Photo Apply for BHU PG spot admissions at bhuonline.in

BHU PG Spot Admission 2022: The spot admission process for postgraduate (PG) programmes in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) will be closed today, November 23. The candidates can register for the spot admission round on the official website-- bhu.ac.in.

According to BHU, the registered students for PG admissions who did not fill preference earlier can apply for the spot admissions or mop-up round. "Considering the interest of the students house unanimously resolved to recommend that such applicants who have registered themselves but not submitted preference entry form earlier be considered for admission during the mop up/spot round schedule for admissions to UG and PG courses where seats remain vacant, strictly on merit basis and subject to their eligibility," read the BHU statement. ALSO READ | Delhi University NCWEB UG Admission 2022 Against Fourth Cut-Off Begins Today

Apart from the online applications, the candidates can also submit the offline applications which is available at the respective faculty of the university. The university will prepare the merit list on the basis of applications received.

BHU PG Admissions 2022: How To Apply At Bhuonline.in

Click on spot registration link available at bhuonline.in Enter CUET application number and date of birth Click on the desired courses and fill up the preference order Submit the application form Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The candidates can check the eligibility before applying for spot admission round and pay the application fees to confirm admissions on the same day. The details of spot admissions are available on the official website- bhuonline.in.