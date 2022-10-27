  • Home
BHU UG Admission 2022: The CUET application number and CUET roll numbers will have to be used to register online for admission to BHU PG programmes.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 2:35 pm IST

BHU PG Admission 2022-23 Registration Last Date Today
BHU admission 2022 PG registration last date today
New Delhi:

The last date to register for postgraduate programmes at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is today, October 27. Candidates yet to register for admission to BHU PG programmes for the 2022-23 academic year can register online at bhuonline.in. Candidates will be required to submit their CUET application number and CUET roll numbers to register online for admission to BHU PG programmes.

BHU is allowing only those candidates to apply for BHU PG admission 2022-23 who have appeared in CUET PG. Applicants seeking admission to BHU PG programmes will be required to check the eligibility for the course the candidates are interested in before taking admission.

Before starting the BHU PG 2022 registration, candidates must ensure that they have completed graduation and must have a minimum of two years, or four semesters marksheet as per eligibility mentioned in the BHU PET bulletin.

The candidates must have also appeared in CUET PG exam as per the eligibility of specific course given in PET Bulletin 2022 of BHU. BHU will not be responsible for any error committed by the candidate while registering and no communication on this behalf shall be entertained, the university website said.

