BHU PET 2020 Admit Cards At Bhuonline.in

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh, has released the postgraduate entrance tests admit cards (PET admit cards) online. Registered students whose entrance tests are scheduled between August 24 and August 26 can access their BHU PET admit cards on the official website of the university -- bhuonline.in. The BHU post graduate entrance tests (PET) are scheduled from August 24 to August 31, 2020. The BHU PET is held for admission to several postgraduate programmes in the university.

"Admit Card for the Entrance Tests Scheduled on 24th, 25th and 26th August 2020 has been released. Candidates can download it from the portal. Admit Cards for the Entrance Tests Scheduled on 27th, 28th, 30th and 31st August 2020 is likely to be released on 21st August 2020," read a statement on the BHU website.

The university on August 18 had issued the revised time table for both the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance examinations. The entrance tests of BHU will be held in two phases between August 24 and September 14, 2020. The postgraduate entrance examination will start from August 24 to August 31 and the BHU undergraduate entrance examination from September 9 to September 14.

BHU PET Admit Cards: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- bhuonline.in

Step 2: Insert the email id or system-generated registration id

Step 3: Click Search

Step 4: View and access the BHU PET 2020 admit card

Step 5: Download and take a print of the BHU Admit Card PET 2020

The university is yet to release the admit cards of the BHU undergraduate entrance tests.