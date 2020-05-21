BHU Launches Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships For Foreign Nationals, PIOs, OCI

Image credit: Shutterstock image for representational purpose BHU Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for various postdoctoral fellowships for foreign nationals, persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCI).

BHU was recently granted the status of an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India. The IoE-tag brings with it greater freedom from regulatory control and flexibility in appointments. It specifically allows institutions to appoint foreign faculty and scholars, and on terms that are different from the existing regulations.

Exercising that freedom, BHU has announced Malviya Postdoctoral Fellowships. “This programme offers up to 100 positions in all disciplines of Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, and other professional disciplines,” says the official statement.

The fellowships, named after BHU’s founder, Madan Mohan Malaviya, will be awarded for a period of three years, which may be extended further by two years upon favourable evaluation by the review committee.

Eligibility

The candidates must be less than 35 years of age.

They should have a postgraduate doctoral degree (PhD) from the 500 top institutions (THE or Q-S ranking). They should have a very good academic record throughout or a postdoctoral experience of three years from the 500 top institutions.

Candidates should have published their works in high impact journals, evidencing their research capability.

Fellowship

The selected candidates would receive a fellowship of Rs 1 lakh per month (or approximately $1500 per month). In addition, the candidate would be entitled to an annual research grant of Rs 3 lakh.

Accommodation may be available at nominal rent on the BHU campus.

List of documents

The candidates should submit a proposed research plan in approximately 500 words.

The candidates should also submit a curriculum vitae (in a format available at the website) with a list of all publications.

The candidate should also submit PDF files of at least two and upto five publications with a list of his/her contributions.

The consent from a BHU faculty member willing to host may be attached.

A recommendation letter of thesis supervisor or PDF advisor is also required.

The candidates are required to send all the documents in PDF format to Coordinator, IoE Cell, BHU at ioecell@bhu.ac.in by May 30.

