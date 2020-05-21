  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU Launches Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships For Foreign Nationals, PIOs, OCI

BHU Launches Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships For Foreign Nationals, PIOs, OCI

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) was recently accorded the status of an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India.

Education | Edited by Shruti Patwal | Updated: May 21, 2020 9:42 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Jammu And Kashmir: Domicile Status Made Eligibility Condition For Admission To Educational Institutions
Education Minister Launches IGNOU's Online MA Hindi Programme
#DUAgainstOnlineExam: Students Write To Delhi High Court About University’s Decision
Teachers With D.El.Ed From NIOS Now Eligible For Teaching Posts: HRD Minister
Plea In Delhi High Court Seeks Steps For Visually, Auditorily Impaired Students To Cope With Online Learning
Petition Filed In Delhi High Court Seeking Fee Concession From Colleges, Universities
BHU Launches Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships For Foreign Nationals, PIOs, OCI
BHU Malaviya Postdoctoral Fellowships
Image credit: Shutterstock image for representational purpose
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for various postdoctoral fellowships for foreign nationals, persons of Indian origin (PIOs) and overseas citizens of India (OCI).

BHU was recently granted the status of an Institution of Eminence (IoE) by the Government of India. The IoE-tag brings with it greater freedom from regulatory control and flexibility in appointments. It specifically allows institutions to appoint foreign faculty and scholars, and on terms that are different from the existing regulations.

Exercising that freedom, BHU has announced Malviya Postdoctoral Fellowships. “This programme offers up to 100 positions in all disciplines of Sciences, Social Sciences, Humanities, and other professional disciplines,” says the official statement.

The fellowships, named after BHU’s founder, Madan Mohan Malaviya, will be awarded for a period of three years, which may be extended further by two years upon favourable evaluation by the review committee.

Eligibility

The candidates must be less than 35 years of age.

They should have a postgraduate doctoral degree (PhD) from the 500 top institutions (THE or Q-S ranking). They should have a very good academic record throughout or a postdoctoral experience of three years from the 500 top institutions.

Candidates should have published their works in high impact journals, evidencing their research capability.

Fellowship

The selected candidates would receive a fellowship of Rs 1 lakh per month (or approximately $1500 per month). In addition, the candidate would be entitled to an annual research grant of Rs 3 lakh.

Accommodation may be available at nominal rent on the BHU campus.

List of documents

The candidates should submit a proposed research plan in approximately 500 words.

The candidates should also submit a curriculum vitae (in a format available at the website) with a list of all publications.

The candidate should also submit PDF files of at least two and upto five publications with a list of his/her contributions.

The consent from a BHU faculty member willing to host may be attached.

A recommendation letter of thesis supervisor or PDF advisor is also required.

The candidates are required to send all the documents in PDF format to Coordinator, IoE Cell, BHU at ioecell@bhu.ac.in by May 30.

More information at official website.

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) covid pandemic
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Bihar Board 10th Result: Here’s What You Should Know
Bihar Board 10th Result: Here’s What You Should Know
Jammu And Kashmir: Domicile Status Made Eligibility Condition For Admission To Educational Institutions
Jammu And Kashmir: Domicile Status Made Eligibility Condition For Admission To Educational Institutions
Education Minister Launches IGNOU's Online MA Hindi Programme
Education Minister Launches IGNOU's Online MA Hindi Programme
Lockdown 4: CBSE And Five State Boards Announce Class 10, Class 12 Exam Dates
Lockdown 4: CBSE And Five State Boards Announce Class 10, Class 12 Exam Dates
#DUAgainstOnlineExam: Students Write To Delhi High Court About University’s Decision
#DUAgainstOnlineExam: Students Write To Delhi High Court About University’s Decision
.......................... Advertisement ..........................