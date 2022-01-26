  • Home
  • BHU Invites Applications For PhD, MPhil Courses; Admission Through Research Entrance Test (RET)

Banaras Hindu University has invited online applications from candidates for admission to PhD, MPhil, integrated MPhil-PhD and Vidyavaridhi programmes for the 2021-22 academic session.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 26, 2022 6:17 pm IST

BHU PhD, MPhil admission registration open (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University has invited online applications from candidates for admission to PhD, MPhil, integrated MPhil-PhD and Vidyavaridhi programmes for the 2021-22 academic session. Interested candidates can apply through the university website, bhuonline.in.

Informing this, the university tweeted: #BanarasHinduUniversity is inviting #ONLINE applications for admission to Ph.D./Vidyavaridhi/ M.Phil./Integrated M.Phil. Ph.D. Programmes for session 2021-22. Interested candidates may visit #BHU's Entrance Test Portal bhuonline.in for details.

For admission to these courses, candidates will have to appear for the BHU Research Entrance Test (RET). The information bulletin of the exam is available on the university website.

The online application process started on January 20 and the last date to apply is February 15.

Test-A of RET 2022 will be conducted on March 16.

Candidates are required to have the following documents and information to apply for BHU RET:

  1. Email id

  2. Mobile no

  3. Scanned photo

  4. Scanned signature

  5. Credit card, net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card

BHU PhD/MPhil Admission 2021-22: Apply here

Steps To Apply

  1. Go to bhuonline.in.

  2. Click on the link to apply for RET 2021-22.

  3. A new window will open.

  4. Select the link for submitting online application, choose your subject.

  5. Fill the application form, upload documents and pay the exam fee.

  6. Take a printout of the final application form.

