BHU Invites Applications For Performing Arts Diploma Courses

The last date to apply for these courses is October 26

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the application process for admission to junior part-time diploma courses offered by the Faculty of Performing Arts. Students can apply for Music and Instrumental and Dance programmes offline. The application forms can be collected from the university between 12 pm to 4 pm on working days.

The last date to apply for these courses is October 26. The forms must be submitted to the university office. Students will have to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines like wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing during the process, the university said.

Selection of students will be done on the basis of their performance in an online exam. The online entrance aptitude test will be conducted from November 8, BHU said.

The minimum qualification criteria for these courses is passing the Class 10 board examination, or any other equivalent examination, with at least 50 per cent marks in aggregate. However, for SC, ST candidates, only passing marks in the board exam is required.

The part-time prorammes offered by BHU’s Faculty of Performing Arts are: Kathak Dance, Bharatnatyam Dance, Hindustani Vocal, Karnatic Vocal, Flute, Sitar, Violin, Tabla and Mridangam. The duration of these part-time programmes is three years.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website of Banaras Hindu University – bhu.ac.in.