Image credit: Shutterstock BHU, IIT Varanasi Signs Agreement To File IPR For Collaborative Research

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (BHU) Varanasi have joined hands to facilitate intellectual property rights (IPR) filing on collaborative research in Science, Technology, and Humanities. Professor Arun Kumar Singh, BHU Registrar and Professor Vikash Kumar Dubey, Dean, Research and Development, IIT (BHU) Varanasi have recently signed a five-year agreement for the purpose.

The agreement will encourage researchers from both institutes to come together and explore the intellectual properties of joint research and development. It will also give a fillip to IPR and patents covering multi-disciplinary or trans-disciplinary research.

The BHU has a very strong ecosystem for studies and research in Social Sciences, Humanities, and Sciences. IIT (BHU) Varanasi has been doing exemplary work in the area of Science and Technology. The collaboration of the two prominent institutions will open and offer multiple avenues for researchers who are keen to explore new products and IPR. As per the agreement, the two institutions will file joint Intellectual Property Rights. This understanding will also facilitate the researchers to share the complexities and difficulties of getting IPR or patents.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has been laying great focus on BHU getting into collaborations with other institutions in order to create new opportunities for students and faculty members and work towards cutting-edge research.

Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, added, “It is a new era of collaboration of mutual interest between both Institutes”. The agreement between BHU and IIT (BHU) Varanasi is a result of this commitment to the overall development of both institutions.