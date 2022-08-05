  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU, IIT Varanasi Signs Agreement To File IPR For Collaborative Research

BHU, IIT Varanasi Signs Agreement To File IPR For Collaborative Research

The agreement will encourage researchers from both institutes to come together and explore the intellectual properties of joint research and development.

Education | Edited by Arpita Das | Updated: Aug 5, 2022 2:59 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Banaras Hindu University Launches Annie Besant Fellowship; Apply By August 5
Three-Day Education Summit At Varanasi Starts Today; Prime Minister To Deliver Inaugural Address
Prime Minister To Inaugurate Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam At Varanasi Tomorrow
Banaras Hindu University Launches New Department Of Museology
Banaras Hindu University Launches Scheme To Promote Trans-Disciplinary Research
Banaras Hindu University Scientists In Global Research Team On Planet Venus
BHU, IIT Varanasi Signs Agreement To File IPR For Collaborative Research
BHU, IIT Varanasi Signs Agreement To File IPR For Collaborative Research
Image credit: Shutterstock

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) (BHU) Varanasi have joined hands to facilitate intellectual property rights (IPR) filing on collaborative research in Science, Technology, and Humanities. Professor Arun Kumar Singh, BHU Registrar and Professor Vikash Kumar Dubey, Dean, Research and Development, IIT (BHU) Varanasi have recently signed a five-year agreement for the purpose.

The agreement will encourage researchers from both institutes to come together and explore the intellectual properties of joint research and development. It will also give a fillip to IPR and patents covering multi-disciplinary or trans-disciplinary research.

The BHU has a very strong ecosystem for studies and research in Social Sciences, Humanities, and Sciences. IIT (BHU) Varanasi has been doing exemplary work in the area of Science and Technology. The collaboration of the two prominent institutions will open and offer multiple avenues for researchers who are keen to explore new products and IPR. As per the agreement, the two institutions will file joint Intellectual Property Rights. This understanding will also facilitate the researchers to share the complexities and difficulties of getting IPR or patents.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has been laying great focus on BHU getting into collaborations with other institutions in order to create new opportunities for students and faculty members and work towards cutting-edge research.

Professor Pramod Kumar Jain, Director, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, added, “It is a new era of collaboration of mutual interest between both Institutes”. The agreement between BHU and IIT (BHU) Varanasi is a result of this commitment to the overall development of both institutions.

Click here for more Education News
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Banaras Hindu University‬
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Slot 1 Ends, Key Points For Shift 2
Live | CUET 2022 Phase 2 LIVE: Day 2 Exam Today; Slot 1 Ends, Key Points For Shift 2
JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: Updates On Session 2 Scorecard, NTA Result Link, Cut-Off
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 LIVE: Updates On Session 2 Scorecard, NTA Result Link, Cut-Off
SNAP 2022: Registration Window Open Till November 24, Check Schedule Here
SNAP 2022: Registration Window Open Till November 24, Check Schedule Here
AEEE 2022: Phase 2 Result To Be Declared On August 6
AEEE 2022: Phase 2 Result To Be Declared On August 6
CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here
CBSE Compartment Exam Date Sheet Out For Class 10, 12; Complete Schedule Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................