BHU To Hold Research Entrance Test Tomorrow

The Banaras Hindu University will be holding the Research Entrance Test (RET 2020) tomorrow for admissions to PhD programmes in agriculture.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 1, 2021 2:51 pm IST

BHU RET 2020 test to be held tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University will be holding the Research Entrance Test (RET 2020) tomorrow, April 2 for admissions to PhD programmes in agriculture. The test will be conducted in computer-based mode. The candidates will have to carry their RET admit cards to the centres. The admit cards are available at bhuonline.in. The exam will be conducted from 9 am to 11 am.

The entrance exam earlier scheduled for March 19 was postponed due to “unavoidable reasons”.

RET 2020 score will be used for admissions to PhD, lntegrated MPhil-PhD and

MPhil programmes offered by the Institute of Agriculture Sciences.

The entrance exam will have two parts.

Part A will consist of 100 multiple choice questions for 300 marks. The duration of the exam will be 2 hours. Each correct answer will be scored for 3 marks and each incorrect answer will cost 1 mark.

Part B will be a 30 minute paper consisting of questions worth 100 marks.

The candidates will have to qualify both parts of the paper to clear the entrance exam.

The University will be releasing the results of the entrance exam on the website following which it will hold counselling rounds for the qualifying candidates.

Banaras Hindu University‬
