BHU To Hold Open Book Examination Of Bsc Semester 1 From April 18; Check Notice

The Banaras Hindu University’s Institute of Science is set to conduct the Open Book Examination (OBE) for Semester 1 Bachelor of Science (BSc) from Monday, April 18, 2022. The Open Book Examination of the Institute of Science, BHU starts with the subject Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology on April 18. The examination concludes with the subject Structure and Bonding (Section A), Organic Chemistry-1 (Section B), Statical Methods and Probability on Friday, April 29, 2022. All the papers in Semester 1 Bachelor of Science (BSc) will start at 11 am and will end at 3.30 pm.

Institute of Science, BHU Semester 1 Bachelor Of Science: Timetable

Date Of Examination Subject April 18, 2022 Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology April 20, 2022 Cryptogams, Geometry April 22, 2022 Mechanics and Relativity: (A) Introduction to Food and (B) Human Developments April 25, 2022 Problem Solving through C Programming, Physical Basis of Geography April 27, 2022 Elementary Physics, Structural Geology, Foundation of Psychological Process April 29, 2022 Structure and Bonding (Section A), Organic Chemistry-1 (Section B), Statical Methods and Probability





Institute of Science, BHU Open Book Examination Instructions

1. The candidates are advised to ascertain the dates of examination in the perspective papers in which they are scheduled to appear.

2. In the event of any discrepancy in the examination programme, students are advised to contact the controller of the examination immediately.

3. The programme is tentative and subject to minor changes.