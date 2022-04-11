BHU To Hold Open Book Examination Of Bsc Semester 1 From April 18; Check Notice
The Banaras Hindu University’s Institute of Science is set to conduct the Open Book Examination (OBE) for Semester 1 Bachelor of Science (BSc) from Monday, April 18, 2022. The Open Book Examination of the Institute of Science, BHU starts with the subject Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology on April 18. The examination concludes with the subject Structure and Bonding (Section A), Organic Chemistry-1 (Section B), Statical Methods and Probability on Friday, April 29, 2022. All the papers in Semester 1 Bachelor of Science (BSc) will start at 11 am and will end at 3.30 pm.
The dean, Institute of Science, BHU, recently shared a notice on the official Twitter handle and wrote, “Programme of Open Book Examination of BSc (Hons) Semester 1 Examinations 2021-22, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University. Good luck, students!!!!”
Programme of Open Book Examination of BSc. (Hons.) Semester-I Examinations 2021-22, Institute of Science, Banaras Hindu University.— Dean, Faculty of Science (@DeanScienceBHU) April 11, 2022
Institute of Science, BHU Semester 1 Bachelor Of Science: Timetable
Date Of Examination
Subject
April 18, 2022
Microbial Physiology, Biochemistry, Genetics and Molecular Biology
April 20, 2022
Cryptogams, Geometry
April 22, 2022
Mechanics and Relativity: (A) Introduction to Food and (B) Human Developments
April 25, 2022
Problem Solving through C Programming, Physical Basis of Geography
April 27, 2022
Elementary Physics, Structural Geology, Foundation of Psychological Process
April 29, 2022
Structure and Bonding (Section A), Organic Chemistry-1 (Section B), Statical Methods and Probability
Institute of Science, BHU Open Book Examination Instructions
1. The candidates are advised to ascertain the dates of examination in the perspective papers in which they are scheduled to appear.
2. In the event of any discrepancy in the examination programme, students are advised to contact the controller of the examination immediately.
3. The programme is tentative and subject to minor changes.