BHU FMS 2021: Know About Eligibility And Registration Process

Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (IM-BHU), has started the admission process for a two-year full-time MBA and MBA IB program. The BHU FMS 2021 online application window will be open till January 3, 2021. All the candidates aspiring to take admission in one of the MBA programs must apply online through the University Admission Portal. Candidates appearing in IIM CAT 2020 and fulfilling the eligibility criteria are eligible to apply for admission in IM-BHU. After the declaration of the CAT 2020 result, the IM BHU will start the process of admission.

Important Dates for BHU FMS 2021:

Activity Dates Online Application Starts from October 1, 2020 at 10:00 AM Last Date to Submit the Application Form January 3, 2021 (Midnight) CAT 2020 Exam Date November 29, 2020 IM BHU FMS 2021 Admission Starting from After the Declaration of CAT 2020 Result





IM BHU FMS 2021 Eligibility Criteria:

Admission to MBA and MBA-IB programs will be done through the CAT. So aspirants are required to appear in CAT 2020.

The candidates who completed a graduate degree in 10+2+3 Pattern or A degree in Technology, Medicine, Agriculture, Education, Law or A post-graduation in any discipline with 50% of marks (45% for SC/ ST) are eligible to apply for IM BHU FMS 2021.

Steps to be registered for the IM BHU FMS 2021 online:

Step 1: Go to the IM BHU official website i.e bhuonline.in.

Step 2: Candidates must have a valid email ID and mobile number. For registration, CAT 2020 is the priority they used for registration purposes.

Step 3: Find and visit the “Admission to MBA & MBA-IB Programs Batch 2021-2023” link from the Latest News section.

Step 4: In the IM BHU FMS registration page, enter the essential information like Name, Email ID, Phone Number to complete the registration.

Step 5: Then visit the dashboard of the IM BHU MBA 2021 application form and fill in all the required details such as Personal Information, CAT details, Academic Details, Work Experience (if any), Contact Details.

Step 6: Finally, pay the application fee of Rs 2000/- (Rs 1000/- for SC/ ST) to complete the IM BHU MBA registration process.

About IM BHU FMS 2021

Institute of Management Studies (Faculty of Management Studies), Banaras Hindu University is inviting applications for admission to the following two-year, four-semester postgraduate management courses in Business Administration for the academic batch 2021-2023. The MBA and MBA IB programs have 59 seats each.