Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has extended the application deadline for Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship programme till November 9, 2022. Eligible candidates can submit the application form along with the required documents through the dean of respective departments. Under the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan internship programme, students will get selected for a one-year internship on 100 positions, during which the candidates will receive a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month.

BHU is offering internship for five subjects which are Library Science, Education, Physical Education, Visual Arts and Performing Arts. Candidates will be shortlisted for the internship programme on the basis of academic performance and interview. As per the official release, the candidate who have passed postgraduate courses from the BHU in their respective subjects during the academic session 2021-22 are eligible to apply for the Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship programme.

The last date of applications for Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Internship for #BHU students has been extended till 9th November, 2022. The scheme launched under the Institution of Eminence initiative offers a monthly stipend of Rs. 20,000 for a year. Details here: pic.twitter.com/wkp7loZ5ji — BHU Official (@bhupro) November 2, 2022

There are 20 seats available for Library Science students, out of which 15 seats are for MLib and Information Science and 5 for MCA/MSc (Computer). 20 seats for Physical Education and 20 for Education, out of which 16 seats are for M.Ed and 4 for MEd (Special Education). There are 20 vacant seats for performing arts including 11 for Tabla, 5 for Vocal, 2 for Violin and 1 each for Bharatnatyam and Kathak. Finally, there are 20 seats for visual arts, of which 5–5 for painting and plastic arts, 4 for applied arts, and 3–3 for textile design and pottery ceramics.