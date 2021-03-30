BHU Extends Last Date To Submit School Entrance Test Applications

BHU SET applications to close on April 10

The Banaras Hindu University has extended the last date to submit online applications for its school entrance test (BHU SET) till April 10. The entrance exam will be conducted for admissions to Classes 6,9 and 11 at Central Hindu Boys’ School and Central Hindu Girls’ School. Those interested can apply at bhuonline.in.

The students will have to upload a soft copy of their passport size photograph and their scanned signature. They will have to enter details such as email id which will be used for later process, mobile number and banking details.

The University has already declared the entrance exam schedule for various classes. Entrance exams for Class 6 will be on June 14 and for Class 9 on June 15.

Class 11 entrance exams will be conducted as per different streams. Class 11 Arts and Commerce programme entrance exam will be on June 16, Class 11 Biology programme on June 17 and Class 11 Maths on June 18.

The admit cards will be issued on May 5 and will be available for download till the BHU SET dates.

The entrance exams will have 100 multiple choice questions and will be held between 8 am and 12 noon.

BHU will be closing the applications for LKG, Nursery and Class 1 admissions.