BHU Entrance Exam 2020: Student Starts ‘Satyagrah’, Demands Precautionary Measures

The undergraduate (BHU UET 2020) and postgraduate (BHU PET 2020) entrance exams of Banaras Hindu University are scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 14, 2020.

BHU Entrance Exam: Student On Protest Demands Precautions For Entrance Exams
Image credit: Twitter -- @JacBHU
New Delhi:

A student of the Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, has started “Satyagrah” to protest against the university’s decision to hold entrance examinations amid COVID-19 pandemic. The undergraduate (BHU UET 2020) and postgraduate (BHU PET 2020) entrance exams in BHU are scheduled to be held from August 24 to September 14, 2020.

In a letter to the Vice-Chancellor of BHU, Neeraj Rai, a student of the university has asked to increase the number of examination centres.

“There should be examination centres in each district so that students do not have to travel long distances to appear in the entrance examination,” Mr. Rai said.

Mr Rai suggested the university to form a pandemic expert committee to ensure that social distancing, sanitization, and other health and safety measures are properly followed in the exam centres.

Mr Neeraj Rai demanded that the expert committee limit the number of candidates in each examination centre to reduce the possibility of infection.

COVID-19 And BHU Entrance Exam 2020

Students have asked for arrangements in the basic level -- examination centres -- before conducting BHU entrance exam 2020.

“5.25 lakh candidates have applied for 12,500 undergraduate and postgraduate seats in BHU. It is the responsibility of the university to ensure health and safety of students,” the university students said.

Amidst the ongoing flood situation in Assam and Bihar that has disrupted transportation, students can not travel to examination centres in different districts, BHU students said.

“The university should establish examination centres in each district with help of the National Informatics Centres (NIC),” a statement by the BHU students said.

