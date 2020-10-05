BHU Entrance Tests Results Declared At Bhuonline.in

The Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, Uttar Pradesh, has released the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests results online at bhuonline.in. BHU UET and BHU PET are held for admission to the university undergraduate and postgraduate degree courses. Candidates who took the BHU UET and BHU PET can check the entrance test results online using the roll numbers and dates of birth.

The university will start the counselling process from October 10 for the undergraduate courses and the postgraduate counselling will start from October 8.

“Counseling for admission to various courses covered under PET-2020 is likely to commence from 08.10.2020 and for UET 2020 from 10.10.2020. Call letters will be issued electronically only. All the candidates are advised to visit the University Entrance Test Portal (www.bhuonline.in) every day for counselling schedule, cut-off marks, offer of admission, fee payment deadline, hostel allotment, etc,” said a statement from the website.

BHU UET 2020 Results - To Check

Visit bhuonline.in

Click on the designated BHU UET 2020 result link

Insert roll numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the BHU UET results 2020

BHU PET 2020 Results - To Check

Visit bhuonline.in

Click on the designated BHU PET 2020 result link

Insert roll numbers and dates of birth

Submit and access the BHU PET results 2020

BHU UET result 2020 and BHU PET results 2020 vary as per programmes chosen by the candidates. The BHU UET result 2020 and BHU PET result 2020 highlight the candidate’s marks, sectional score, qualifying status, overall merit and category-wise merit.