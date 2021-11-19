  • Home
The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted BHU UET and PET exams from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 in Computer Based Test (CBT), hybrid (tablets) and OMR based mode.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 19, 2021 7:39 pm IST | Source: Careers360

NTA conducted BHU UET and PET exams in September-October (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare results of the Banaras Hindu University undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams -- BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 -- soon. Results of these exams will be released on the official website, bhuet.nta.nic.in.

On October 9, the exam was conducted for some papers, previously scheduled for October 6 as many students were unable to download their admit cards due to technical errors.

On November 3, the NTA released the provisional answer key of the exam and said candidates can raise objections up to November 5.

Students were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenged question.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” the agency had said.

The final answer keys will be published on the NTA website before or soon after results.

For more information, queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 01140759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.

