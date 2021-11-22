BHU Entrance Test (UET, PET) 2021 Result: Check Release Date And Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com BHU UET, PET 2021 Result is available to download at bhuet.nta.nic.in

BHU UET, PET 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the result of the Banaras Hindu University undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams -- BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 by November-end. The candidates appeared in the entrance exam can check the result on the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in.

BHU UET and PET exams were conducted from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 in Computer Based Test (CBT), hybrid (tablets) and OMR based mode.

BHU UET, PET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in Click on BHU UET/ PET result 2021 Enter log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth UET/ PET result will appear on the screen Download UET/ PET score card, take a print out for further reference.

The provisional answer key was earlier released on November 3, and candidates can raise objections upto November 5. Students were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenged question.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” NTA notification mentioned.

The final answer key will be published along with the result. For more information, queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 01140759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.