  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU Entrance Test (UET, PET) 2021 Result: Check Release Date And Time

BHU Entrance Test (UET, PET) 2021 Result: Check Release Date And Time

BHU UET, PET 2021 Result will be declared soon. Check direct link, websites to download score card

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Nov 22, 2021 12:04 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BHU UET, PET 2021: Application Process Started, Know How To Apply
BHU PET Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University Releases Entrance Test Admit Cards
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Tomorrow
ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exams Start Today; CISCE Guidelines For Students
CBSE Term 1 Exam 2021: How To Score Full Marks In MCQ Paper
OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link
BHU Entrance Test (UET, PET) 2021 Result: Check Release Date And Time
BHU UET, PET 2021 Result is available to download at bhuet.nta.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BHU UET, PET 2021 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the result of the Banaras Hindu University undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exams -- BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 by November-end. The candidates appeared in the entrance exam can check the result on the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in.

BHU UET and PET exams were conducted from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 in Computer Based Test (CBT), hybrid (tablets) and OMR based mode.

BHU UET, PET Result 2021: How to check

  1. Visit the official website- bhuet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on BHU UET/ PET result 2021
  3. Enter log-in credentials- roll number/ date of birth
  4. UET/ PET result will appear on the screen
  5. Download UET/ PET score card, take a print out for further reference.

The provisional answer key was earlier released on November 3, and candidates can raise objections upto November 5. Students were allowed to challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenged question.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” NTA notification mentioned.

The final answer key will be published along with the result. For more information, queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 01140759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.

Click here for more Education News
National Testing Agency National Testing Agency (NTA) Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Banaras Hindu University‬
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Tomorrow
NEET PG Counselling 2021 Dates Soon; Supreme Court Hearing On OBC, EWS Quota Tomorrow
Delhi University UG First-Year Classes Begin Today
Delhi University UG First-Year Classes Begin Today
Learning Hindi To Give An Edge To Students: Meghalaya Chief Minister
Learning Hindi To Give An Edge To Students: Meghalaya Chief Minister
NEP 2020 Can Help India Rediscover Old Glory: Assam Governor
NEP 2020 Can Help India Rediscover Old Glory: Assam Governor
ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exams Start Today; CISCE Guidelines For Students
ISC Class 12 Semester 1 Exams Start Today; CISCE Guidelines For Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................