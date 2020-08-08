Image credit: Shutterstock BHU Entrance Test Rescheduled; Tests Start From August 24

The Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, Uttar Pradesh, has rescheduled all the undergraduate and postgraduate entrance tests for admission to the university. The BHU entrance tests will now be held in two phases between August 24 and September 14, 2020. The university will issue the admit cards for the entrance tests one week before the scheduled test dates.

The revised entrance test schedule can be downloaded from the official website of the university -- www.bhuonline.in.

A BHU statement issued said: “The entrance test for all Postgraduate programmes, LLB (3-years), BEd, BEd-Special Education, BP ED, BFA and BPA is scheduled in the first phase during August 24 to 31, 2020.”

“The entrance test for remaining Undergraduate programmes -- BA (Hons) Arts, BA (Hons) Social Sciences, BCom (Hons), BCom -- FMM, BSc (Hons) Ag, BA LLB - 5 years (Hons), BSc (Hons) Maths, BSc (Hons) Bio, Shashtri (Hons) and different programmes of BVoc will be held in the second phase on 9th, 10th, 11th and 14th September, 2020,” the statement added.

However, the schedule of the second phase of the BHU entrance test will be updated on the university website by August 17, 2020.

Previously, the entrance tests were scheduled between August 16 and August 31, 2020.

“All eligible candidates are advised to download the latest test schedule from BHU entrance test portal (www.bhuonline.in). As per provisions of the University Entrance Test Bulletin, admit card for entrance tests may be downloaded from the entrance test portal around one week prior to the date of entrance test,” read the BHU statement.