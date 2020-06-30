BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday said that it will conduct the postgraduate entrance test, or BHU PET 2020, and the undergraduate entrance test, or BHU UET 2020, from August 16 to August 31, 2020.

According to an official release, the decision to conduct the entrance exams for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate courses was taken at a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of BHU, Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar.

“In a meeting between heads of departments, directors, University Administration Coordination Board (UACB), and Apex Advisory Committee, different issues related to the entrance exams, including the COVID-19 situation, transportation by train, Unlock 2 guidelines by the Government of India and the possibility of holding entrance exams in August have been discussed,” the official release said.

Previously, BHU PET 2020 and BHU UET 2020 were scheduled from July 10 to July 29, 2020.

The new dates are, however, subject to the COVID-19 situation improving and guidelines from the Government of India, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), the BHU release said.

Further developments on the entrance exam will be updated on the BHU official website, www.bhu.ac.in, the release said.