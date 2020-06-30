  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here

BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here

Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, in Uttar Pradesh, will conduct BHU PET 2020 and BHU UET 2020 from August 16 to August 31, 2020.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 30, 2020 9:37 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

IP University Extends Admission Application Deadline To July 20
UGC National Skill Qualifications Framework: Apply For Running Skill-Based Programmes Till July 20
HRD Minister Launches IIT Madras’ Online BSc In Programming And Data Science
IIT Delhi Reports Record Placements: More Than 85% Placed In 2019-20
IIM Calcutta Holds Virtual City Meets For New Batch
Delhi High Court Considering Contempt Proceedings Against DU For Withholding Information On Exams
BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here
BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here
New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday said that it will conduct the postgraduate entrance test, or BHU PET 2020, and the undergraduate entrance test, or BHU UET 2020, from August 16 to August 31, 2020.

According to an official release, the decision to conduct the entrance exams for admission to different postgraduate and undergraduate courses was taken at a meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of BHU, Professor Rakesh Bhatnagar.

“In a meeting between heads of departments, directors, University Administration Coordination Board (UACB), and Apex Advisory Committee, different issues related to the entrance exams, including the COVID-19 situation, transportation by train, Unlock 2 guidelines by the Government of India and the possibility of holding entrance exams in August have been discussed,” the official release said.

Previously, BHU PET 2020 and BHU UET 2020 were scheduled from July 10 to July 29, 2020.

The new dates are, however, subject to the COVID-19 situation improving and guidelines from the Government of India, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the University Grants Commission (UGC), the BHU release said.

Further developments on the entrance exam will be updated on the BHU official website, www.bhu.ac.in, the release said.

Click here for more Education News
BHU Admission Banaras Hindu University‬
.......................... Advertisement ..........................

Preparation Products

Knockout NEET July 2020

An exhaustive E-learning program for the complete preparation of NEET.

₹ 15999/- ₹ 6999/-
Buy Now
Rank Booster NEET 2020

This course will help student to be better prepared and study in the right direction for NEET.

₹ 9999/- ₹ 4999/-
Buy Now
Test Series NEET July 2020

Take chapter-wise, subject-wise and Complete syllabus mock tests and get in depth analysis of your test.

₹ 4999/- ₹ 2999/-
Buy Now
Latest News
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
Maharashtra To Set Up College For Marathi-Speaking People Of Karnataka
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
IITs Promise ‘Innovative Replacements’ For Banned Chinese Applications
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee
Private Schools Can Collect Tuition Fee "Irrespective Of Offering Online Classes": Punjab High Court
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Maharashtra To Revise Eligibility Criteria For Admission To Engineering: Technical Education Minister
Meet The Visually Impaired Student In Kerala Who Cleared Class 10 Exams Without 'Scribe' Help
Meet The Visually Impaired Student In Kerala Who Cleared Class 10 Exams Without 'Scribe' Help
.......................... Advertisement ..........................