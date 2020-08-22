BHU Entrance Exams: BHU Gears Up To Conduct Entrance Exam, Test Centres Asked To Adhere To SOP

The Banaras Hindu University gears up to conduct entrance examination for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The university has made elaborate arrangements at test centres spread across the country to ensure that examinees don’t face any issues in undertaking the exams.

The first phase of entrance exams will take place between August 24, 2020, to August 31, 2020. Entrance for all postgraduate and a few undergraduate programmes will be held in this phase. The second phase of tests will take place between September 9, 2020 to September 18, 2020, which will see entrance exams for remaining undergraduate programmes. Students can access the admit cards through the entrance examination portal www.bhuonline.in.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the university has taken a number of measures to ensure the safety of candidates. The Standard Operating Procedure for the conduct of examinations issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, will be strictly followed at exam centres within BHU.

All the test centres outside BHU and Varanasi, have also been issued the SOP for the conduct of UET/PET. The SOP will have to be strictly adhered to by the centres. Physical distancing during the exams will be ensured by way of making a seating arrangement so that there is at least a distance of two meters between two candidates.

The Centres, tables and chairs will be sprayed with disinfectant. Availability of Sanitizer bottles and liquid soaps will be ensured and rooms will be cleaned after every shift. BHU has provided additional funding to the centres so that they are able to incur additional costs in order to make arrangements as per COVID-19 guidelines.

There will be observers at all centres while a Central Observer Team will also be monitoring the overall conduct of exam in line with COVID-19 guidelines. For hassle-free conduct of entrance examinations, Vice-Chancellor, BHU, has written to the District Magistrates of concerned districts where examination centres have been set up.