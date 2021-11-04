BHU Entrance Exam (UET, PET 2021) Results Expected Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can expect BHU PET, UET result 2021 after November 5 at bhuet.nta.nic.in (representational)

Result of the Banaras Hindu University entrance exams, BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021, will be announced soon. The National Testing Agency conducted the exams for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at the university from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9 in Computer Based Test (CBT, hybrid (tablets) and OMR based mode.

Candidates can expect BHU PET, UET result 2021 after November 5 at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA on November 3 released the provisional answer key of the exam and said candidates can raise objections up to November 5. Results of the entrance exam will be declared soon after the answer key challenge window closes.

Students can challenge the answer key by paying a fee of Rs 200 per challenged question.

"Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared. No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final. No challenge will be accepted after 05 November 2021 (07:00 pm),” the agency said.

For more information, queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 01140759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.