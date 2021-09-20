  • Home
BHU Entrance Exam Schedule For UG, PG Programmes Released

BHU Entrance Test-- 2021 for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22 throughout the country from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4, 2021.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 20, 2021 3:40 pm IST

BHU entrance test date sheet released
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test-- 2021 for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22 throughout the country from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4, 2021. The exam would be conducted in computer-based mode, hybrid and as well as in pen and paper mode.

The schedule of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021—Direct Link

The candidates who desire to appear in the test may check the details of test paper code and subject code, programme wise, in the information bulletin of BHU Entrance Test – 2021 (UET and PET).

The notification regarding downloading of admit cards will be displayed on NTA website-- bhuet.nta.nic.in, nta.ac.in later on.

For any queries or/clarifications, candidates can call the NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.

While BHU UET will be held for 23 test papers, BHU PET will be conducted for 94 test papers. The BHU UET, PET exam 2021 will be conducted in 200 cities.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)
