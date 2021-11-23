  • Home
BHU UET, PET Entrance Exam Results 2021 Announced; Here’s Direct Link

Bhuet.nta.nic.in 2021 Result: BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 results are available on bhuet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 23, 2021 10:10 am IST | Source: Careers360
Bhuet.nta.nic.in 2021 result announced for UG, PG courses (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

BHU Entrance Exam Results 2021: The National Testing Agency has announced Banaras Hindu University undergraduate and postgraduate entrance exam results. BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 results are available on bhuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download their scorecards by logging in with application number and date of birth. BHU entrance result is also available on ntaresults.nic.in.

“The candidates can download their Score Cards from the website https://bhuet.nta.nic.in w.e.f. 22.11.2021 (Monday). The candidates are advised to download their Score Card using their Application Number and Date of Birth. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Score Card or any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the Score Card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in,” the NTA said in the result notification.

The entrance test was conducted from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3, 4, 6 and 9.

BHU UET 2021 Entrance Result: Direct Link

BHU PET 2021 Result: Direct Link

How To Download BHU Entrance Exam Results 2021

  1. Go to the official website, bhuet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in

  2. Click on the BHU entrance test result link

  3. Login with application number and date of birth’

  4. Download the result and take a printout

