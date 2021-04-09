Image credit: Wikimedia Commons The Delhi university has advised the students to avoid visiting laboratories, libraries until necessary

As the number of daily coronavirus cases is rising across the country, universities have announced fresh rules to stop the spread inside campuses. While two universities in Uttar Pradesh – the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) – have asked students to return to their homes and continue classes online, Universities in Delhi – Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), University of Delhi (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) – have restricted movement inside their campuses.

Here are the measures that these five universities have taken to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines in compliance of the Delhi government's order for night curfew. The university said movement within the campus, and movement in and out of the campus will be restricted during the curfew hours, 10 pm to 5 am.

However, there will be no restrictions on movements of persons who are engaged for emergency services, the university said.

Food stalls, grocery stores, fruits and vegetable shops, dairy shops and milk booths, pharmacies and ATMs have been allowed to function and all other shops, dhabas, canteens have been asked to be closed by 9 pm.

The Dr B R Ambedkar Central Library will remain open strictly from 9 am to 8 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 6 pm on weekends and holidays.

Delhi University (DU)

As per the new guidelines issued by the Delhi University, essential activities such as practical work and other academic activities will continue with standard operating procedures. DU has advised the students and hostellers to avoid visiting laboratories and libraries until necessary.

DU will deploy thermal screening at the gates and people will be allowed entry only through valid identity cards.

Students, faculty members will not be allowed to book any halls, seminar rooms to hold any conferences or meetings.

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on April 7 issued revised guidelines according to which classes for all the students will continue online and even-semester exams will be held online, as open book exams (OBE).

“Examination of even-semester will be held through online under OBE method. The pattern of examination and other condition of examination in OBE mode shall remain the same…” BHU said.

However, the offices, departments of the university will function as per schedule and faculty members have been asked to perform their duties as usual

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Uttar Pradesh

On April 5, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) issued revised regulations to contain the spread of coronavirus.The university advised students to leave the campus hostels and return back to their homes. “Due to rising cases of COVID-19 across India, the situation has become alarming and there is a danger of epidemic occurring in hostels also. Therefore, all the students are advised to leave the hostels and go to their respective homes,” AMU said.

AMU has also cancelled the entrance examination scheduled from June 20 to July 11.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, New Delhi

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university has decided to constitute a corona control committee and a monitoring committee to assess the COVID-19 situation at the university campus. Wearing a mask has been made mandatory for all. The university has advised students to stay at home and not to visit the campus unless it is very essential.

“All students are advised to stay at home and avoid physical presence for their academic work, library, laboratory etc. unless it is very essential. All COVID- 19 Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has to be followed to enter campus for academic activities and essential work which includes thermal screening at gates, wearing of mask, social distancing, no spitting in public places and entry with only valid identity proof along with the purpose of visit to the University Campus etc.” JMI said.