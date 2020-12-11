BHU Counselling Dates For Diploma Courses Announced; Details Here

The Banaras Hindu University will allow the candidates to participate in the counselling processes of the part-time courses in Diploma in Office Management and Business Communication and Diploma in Tourism Management on December 15 and December 17 respectively. The university has provided the candidates with the option for BHU admission 2020 counselling in both online and offline modes. These part-time diploma special courses are administered under BHU’s Faculty of Arts.

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria including cut-off marks and previous educational qualifications required will be able to apply for the counselling process for the part-time programme on Diploma in Office Management and Business Communication on December 15, 2020 in offline mode. The aspirants seeking admission to the part-time Diploma programme in Tourism Management at BHU can participate in the counselling process on December 17, 2020.

The details regarding the counselling process and steps involved in the online and offline counselling has been provided in the BHU website -- bhuonline.in. Moreover, the university has also sent emails to the registered students of the part-time diploma programme regarding the details on BHU counselling 2020.

Sharing the counselling dates, the university in its micro-blogging site, Twitter, said: “...the counselling of Diploma in Office Management and Business Communication (Part Time) for 2020-21 will be held offline on 15.12.20 and Diploma in Tourism Management (Part Time) counselling on 17.12.20.”

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the facility of online counseling has also been provided to the candidates. For detailed information, the candidates can complete the counseling work as per the information sent by the department on the email filled in their form,” BHU added.