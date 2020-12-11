  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU Announces Counselling Dates For Diploma In Special Courses; Details Here

BHU Announces Counselling Dates For Diploma In Special Courses; Details Here

BHU 2020 Counselling: Candidates meeting the BHU Diploma in Office Management and Business Communication and Diploma in Tourism Management eligibility and seeking admission to Banaras Hindu University will be able to participate in the counselling process.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Dec 11, 2020 4:10 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Banaras Hindu University To Reopen From Tomorrow In A Phased Manner
BHU Set To Reopen From November 23
BHU Admission 2020: Check Documents Required For Admission Under Sports Quota
BHU UET Mathematics, Biology Cut-Offs Released; Counselling Soon
BHU Postpones Nursing, Pharma And Other Entrance Exams By A Day
Banaras Hindu University Plans To Launch New PG Programme In Artificial Intelligence
BHU Announces Counselling Dates For Diploma In Special Courses; Details Here
BHU Counselling Dates For Diploma Courses Announced; Details Here
New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University will allow the candidates to participate in the counselling processes of the part-time courses in Diploma in Office Management and Business Communication and Diploma in Tourism Management on December 15 and December 17 respectively. The university has provided the candidates with the option for BHU admission 2020 counselling in both online and offline modes. These part-time diploma special courses are administered under BHU’s Faculty of Arts.

Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria including cut-off marks and previous educational qualifications required will be able to apply for the counselling process for the part-time programme on Diploma in Office Management and Business Communication on December 15, 2020 in offline mode. The aspirants seeking admission to the part-time Diploma programme in Tourism Management at BHU can participate in the counselling process on December 17, 2020.

The details regarding the counselling process and steps involved in the online and offline counselling has been provided in the BHU website -- bhuonline.in. Moreover, the university has also sent emails to the registered students of the part-time diploma programme regarding the details on BHU counselling 2020.

Sharing the counselling dates, the university in its micro-blogging site, Twitter, said: “...the counselling of Diploma in Office Management and Business Communication (Part Time) for 2020-21 will be held offline on 15.12.20 and Diploma in Tourism Management (Part Time) counselling on 17.12.20.”

“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the facility of online counseling has also been provided to the candidates. For detailed information, the candidates can complete the counseling work as per the information sent by the department on the email filled in their form,” BHU added.

Click here for more Education News
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) counselling
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SFI Urges Bengal Government To Resume Classes In Colleges, Universities
SFI Urges Bengal Government To Resume Classes In Colleges, Universities
CAT 2020 Answer Key: Window For Raising Objections Closes Today At 5 pm
CAT 2020 Answer Key: Window For Raising Objections Closes Today At 5 pm
TS ICET Counselling Round 1 Registration To End Today; Details Here
TS ICET Counselling Round 1 Registration To End Today; Details Here
Careers Of The Future: IIT Kanpur Launches New Department Of Cognitive Science
Careers Of The Future: IIT Kanpur Launches New Department Of Cognitive Science
NMC Extends Deadline For Medical Internship By Two Months
NMC Extends Deadline For Medical Internship By Two Months
.......................... Advertisement ..........................