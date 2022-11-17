BHU Collaborates With FAST India To Strengthen Research Ecosystem

  • Home
As part of the agreement, FAST India and BHU will identify specific opportunities for improvement of the academic ecosystem at the university.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 17, 2022 7:32 pm IST

BHU agrees with FAST India to improve research
New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has collaborated with New Delhi’s Foundation of Advancing Science and Technology (FAST) with an aim to reform the university’s research ecosystem and further improve the quality of research and development activities and boost its rankings. FAST is a non-profit organisation that works on building capacity and advancing policy solutions to foster scientific enquiry and research, and facilitate the creation, dissemination, and translation of new scientific knowledge, a BHU statement said.

After signing the agreement, FAST India Chief Executive Officer Jayant Krishna said that FAST India would identify measures for powering BHU’s research process and capabilities which would result in further improvements in research quality by strengthening the existing processes and structural frameworks.

As part of the agreement, FAST India and BHU will identify specific opportunities for improvement of the academic ecosystem at BHU. The agreement has been signed initially for nine months and may be extended after the evaluation of the performance of the project, BHU added.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir Kumar Jain has time and again reiterated that boosting high quality research in BHU and fostering a research friendly atmosphere is among his priorities. He has said that required measures will be taken to ensure that efforts meant for research and development are not wasted away in processes and complexities.

