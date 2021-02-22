BHU Begins Offline Classes For Final Year Students

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started its offline classes from today. The classes are being held in hybrid mode (both online and offline) for its final year students. BHU is being opened in different phases starting from the final year students who will be appearing for their final semester exams. It had already opened its hostels on February 17 to allow the outstation final-year students to stay in their rooms.

The University officials informed that certain students had tried to obstruct the welcoming ceremony of the students at the entrance gate. A group of first and second year students stood at the entrance to demand the reopening of the University for them. The officials had to conduct a series of dialogues to pacify them and allow the final-year students to enter the campus.

The University officials had said that they have taken all the necessary measures to take care of the students and avoid any spread of infection. In case of any emergency, the University is expected to take the necessary precautions.

The students had been further advised to cooperate with the administration and ensure a smooth treatment to the patients admitted in the Sir Sunderlal Hospital situated inside the BHU campus.

BHU Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar conducted a meeting to discuss the reopening of the University as per the health guidelines issued by the government. The meeting was attended by various university officials. Various department-level committees were then formed to formulate a reopening plan.

BHU had started the online classes for its students during the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020 and continued them till present. During the same time the University also conducted open-book examinations for its students.