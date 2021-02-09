BHU Application Begins For PhD Programmes In Agriculture
The application window at the Banaras Hindu University for the Research Entrance Test (RET) has opened. Candidates willing to appear for RET 2020 for PhD programmes in Agriculture can apply online at bhuonline.in.
The application window for the Research Entrance Test 2020 (RET 2020) for the PhD programmes in Agriculture is open. Candidates willing to appear for the RET 2020 on March 19, 2021, can apply online at bhuonline.in. The BHU application form window will remain open till February 22. As per BHU PhD dates, candidates appearing for the admission test will be able to access BHU RET 2020 admit cards from March 12 and the exam is scheduled to be held on March 19, 2021 between 9 am and 11 am.
BHU RET 2020 Registration -- Direct Link
While announcing the opening of BHU Phd Application, Dean Agriculture said: “Online application form for admission to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Programmes of Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU is available on http://bhuonline.in/ret.html.”
Online application form for admission to Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) Programmes of Institute of Agricultural Sciences, #BHU is available on https://t.co/4wjs8AEZBC#admissionopen#PhD #agriculture #science #Online #applications pic.twitter.com/PolmhXWT80— Dean Agriculture BHU (@BHU_AgriDean) February 8, 2021
To Register for BHU Ret 2020
Step 1 - Visit the official website -- bhuonline.in/ret
Step 2 - Fill the details required and upload documents in the specified formats
Step 3: Pay the required BHU RET application fee
Step 4: Submit
BHU RET 2020 application fee is Rs 1,000 for the unreserved category candidates and for the students of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, the admission fee is Rs 750.