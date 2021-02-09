BHU Application Begins For PhD Programmes In Agriculture

The application window for the Research Entrance Test 2020 (RET 2020) for the PhD programmes in Agriculture is open. Candidates willing to appear for the RET 2020 on March 19, 2021, can apply online at bhuonline.in. The BHU application form window will remain open till February 22. As per BHU PhD dates, candidates appearing for the admission test will be able to access BHU RET 2020 admit cards from March 12 and the exam is scheduled to be held on March 19, 2021 between 9 am and 11 am.

BHU RET 2020 Registration -- Direct Link

While announcing the opening of BHU Phd Application, Dean Agriculture said: “Online application form for admission to Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) Programmes of Institute of Agricultural Sciences, BHU is available on http://bhuonline.in/ret.html.”

To Register for BHU Ret 2020

Step 1 - Visit the official website -- bhuonline.in/ret

Step 2 - Fill the details required and upload documents in the specified formats

Step 3: Pay the required BHU RET application fee

Step 4: Submit

BHU RET 2020 application fee is Rs 1,000 for the unreserved category candidates and for the students of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories, the admission fee is Rs 750.