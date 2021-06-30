BHU Announces UG, PG Open Book Exam Schedule

As per the date sheet, BA and BSc Semester 6 exams of different subjects will be held between July 10 and 27. The university has identified six venues for these exams – BHU main campus, Arya Mahila PG College, Vasanta College for Women, DAV PG College, VKM, and Mahila Maha Vidyalaya.

Updated: Jun 30, 2021

BHU Announces UG, PG Open Book Exam Schedule
All the exams will be held in a single shift – from 11 am to 3:30 pm – on the exam days
Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Uttar Pradesh has released schedules for the undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams. The university will hold online, open book exams (OBE) for these students.

MSc (Chemistry) second-semester exams will be held from July 13 to 24 and MSc (Zoology) second semester exams will be conducted from July 13 to 22.

MSc (Tech) Geophysics semester 6 exams will be held on July 10 and 12, and semester 4 exams of the programme are scheduled for July 23 to 29.

MSc (Environmental Science) semester 4 exams are scheduled for July 14 and 15, and Semester 2 exams are scheduled for July 12 to 16.

MSc (Applied Microbiology) and MSc (Botany) semester 2 exams will be conducted from July 15 to 23.

As per the BHU guidelines on exams, a system – either a personal computer or a mobile phone – with internet connectivity would be sufficient to take the exams.

The total duration of the examination will be four hours and 30 minutes. This includes time for downloading the question paper from the portal, writing the answers by hand, and uploading the hand-written answer sheets on the portal.

The students are required to log in to the portal at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam.

Question papers will contain eight questions out of which students will be required to answer any four, BHU had said.

