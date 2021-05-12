BHU Announces Part-Time Course In Fundamentals Of Social Design

Image credit: Shutterstock BHU has announced a part-time certificate course in Fundamentals of Social Design

Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Uttar Pradesh, has announced a three-month part-time certificate course – Fundamentals of Social Design: Social Design in India and USA – Under the SPARC (Scheme for Promotion of Academic and Research Collaboration) project of the Education Ministry.

The course aims to prepare “creative change makers with the tools and methods to advance equity and social justice and become pioneers and leaders in the practice”.

Students, designers, professionals, academicians from different disciplines and knowledge bases can register for the course.

Participants will be ”introduced to social design regarding Society, Technology, Human Behaviour Shift, Contemporary India and many more aspects,” the institute said.

Those who maintain 70 per cent attendance throughout the course will receive e certificate from Banaras Hindu University, Maryland Institute College of Arts, and Michigan State University.

Apply here

Sessions will start on May 17, 2021, and end on August 18.

BHU had earlier said the university campus will remain shut till May 15 and there will be no online classes during this period. The decision was taken in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state.

BHU in April suspended offline teaching-learning and announced exams will be held online, in the open book method.