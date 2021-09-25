BHU Admit Card 2021 Soon; UG, PG Entrance Tests From September 28

BHU admit cards soon at bhuet.nta.nic.in

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU), will release the BHU UET and BHU PET admit cards soon. The BHU Undergraduate Entrance Test (BHU UET) and BHU Postgraduate Entrance Test (BHU PET) for admission to the university are scheduled from September 28 across multiple exam centers throughout the country.

The BHU admit card 2021 will be updated on the official website -- bhuet.nta.nic.in soon. The exams scheduled to be held in hybrid-mode -- a mix of both online and offline would be held from September 28 to 30 and on October 1, 3 and 4, 2021.

The schedule of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021—Direct Link

The official websites will update the details of guidelines and other related information of BHU UET 2021 and BHU PET 2021 including admit cards, exam day instructions and results. The BHU admit card 2021 will mention the details of exam centres and roll numbers of the candidates.

BHU Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Login with the system generated application numbers and passwords

Step 3: Click on the designated link and download the BHU admit cards 2021

While BHU UET will be held for 23 test papers, BHU PET will be conducted for 94 test papers. The BHU UET, PET exam 2021 will be conducted in 200 cities.