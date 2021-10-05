BHU Admit Card 2021 Soon For The Rescheduled Exams

BHU admit card 2021 will be released soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the BHU admit card 2021 for rescheduled undergraduate (UG) entrance examinations. As per the schedule released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the rescheduled test papers of Banaras Hindu University would be conducted tomorrow, October 6, 2021, in double shifts— 8 am to 10 am and 12:30 pm to 3 pm.

Students who have applied for BHU UET 2021 exam can download their admit cards through the official website, bhuet.nta.nic.in.

“The admit cards of candidates appearing in above said test papers will be hosted shortly at bhuet.nta.nic.in,” the official notice released on October 1, 2021, said.

BHU Admit Card 2021: How To Download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the BHU admit card 2021 for the remaining exams:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Banaras Hindu University to download BHU admit card 2021, bhuet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the BHU UET admit card link

Step 3: Enter application number, date of birth, security pin and other details to log in successfully

Step 4: Once you have entered the details, click on the ‘submit’ button and download the BHU UET admit card

Step 5: Take a print of the admit card for future use