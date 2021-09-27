BHU Admit Card 2021 Released, Few Papers Rescheduled

BHU admit card 2021 released at nta.ac.in, bhuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test 2021 for admission to the undergraduate (UET) and postgraduate (PET) programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The BHU admit card 2021 has been released at the official website — bhuet.nta.nic.in. The admit cards may be downloaded from the said website using their application form number and date of birth.

“The admit cards of candidates appearing on 28.09.2021 (Tuesday) in the Entrance Test are now hosted at bhuet.nta.nic.in,” read the official notice.

The NTA will conduct the BHU entrance test 2021 throughout the country from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3 and 4, 2021, through Computer Based Test (CBT), Hybrid (tablets) or Pen and Paper mode (OMR based).

The admit cards of candidates appearing in test papers on September 29, 30 and October 1, 3 and 4 will be hosted shortly at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

“Recently, NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the test papers of BHU entrance test- 2021 are clashing with some major examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of following test papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021," the notice added.

Candidates are advised to check carefully the code of the test paper opted for, address or location of the examination centre and the date and shifts of the test paper in which they are required to appear.

Candidates are advised to visit the NTA website nta.ac.in, bhuet.nta.nic.in for any updates regarding the exam.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card or discrepancy in the details contained on the admit card, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write to NTA at bhuet@nta.ac.in.