BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in

BHU To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in

Banaras Hindu University will release the BHU Admit Card 2020 for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) soon. The BHU Hall Ticket 2020 was said to be released one week before the BHU Entrance Exam.

The students can download the BHU Admit Card 2020 from the official website- bhuonline.in. As the BHU Admit card 2020 is a mandatory document to be carried, students are advised to keep it safe, as failing to which, the students will not be allowed to write the BHU exam.

It is to be noted that the students need to check all the details mentioned in the BHU Admit card 2020. In case of any discrepancies, the students must get in touch with the administration immediately.

Check How to download the BHU Admit Card 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website- bhuonline.in

Step 2. Click on the BHU admit card link.

Step 3. Key in registration ID or Email ID.

Step 4. Click on the Search button.

Step 5. View your BHU admit card 2020.

Step 6. Download the BHU Admit Card and take a print out.