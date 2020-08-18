  • Home
  • Education
  • BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in

BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in

The students can download the BHU Admit Card 2020 from the official website- bhuonline.in. As the BHU Admit card 2020 is a mandatory document to be carried, students are advised to keep it safe, as failing to which, the students will not be allowed to write the BHU exam.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 18, 2020 10:14 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BHU Entrance Exam 2020: Student Starts ‘Satyagrah’, Demands Precautionary Measures
BHU Entrance Test Rescheduled; Tests Start From August 24
Banaras Hindu University To Conduct Assignment-Based Exam For Final Year Students
BHU Entrance Test 2020 From August 16, Details Here
DU OBE: Teachers To Evaluate Answer Sheets Of Online Open-Book Exams Digitally
Delhi High Court Directs DU To Begin Final Year Physical Exams From September 14
BHU Admit Card 2020: Banaras Hindu University To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in
BHU To Release Admit Card Soon At bhuonline.in
New Delhi:

Banaras Hindu University will release the BHU Admit Card 2020 for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET) soon. The BHU Hall Ticket 2020 was said to be released one week before the BHU Entrance Exam.

The students can download the BHU Admit Card 2020 from the official website- bhuonline.in. As the BHU Admit card 2020 is a mandatory document to be carried, students are advised to keep it safe, as failing to which, the students will not be allowed to write the BHU exam.

It is to be noted that the students need to check all the details mentioned in the BHU Admit card 2020. In case of any discrepancies, the students must get in touch with the administration immediately.

Check How to download the BHU Admit Card 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website- bhuonline.in

Step 2. Click on the BHU admit card link.

Step 3. Key in registration ID or Email ID.

Step 4. Click on the Search button.

Step 5. View your BHU admit card 2020.

Step 6. Download the BHU Admit Card and take a print out.

Click here for more Education News
BHU Admission Banaras Hindu University‬
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Calcutta High Court Proposes Formation Of Panel To Look Into Private Schools' Accounts
Calcutta High Court Proposes Formation Of Panel To Look Into Private Schools' Accounts
94 % Kids Surveyed In 4 States Don't Have Internet Access For E-Education: Survey
94 % Kids Surveyed In 4 States Don't Have Internet Access For E-Education: Survey
DU OBE: Teachers To Evaluate Answer Sheets Of Online Open-Book Exams Digitally
DU OBE: Teachers To Evaluate Answer Sheets Of Online Open-Book Exams Digitally
JEE Main 2020: Admit Card Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
JEE Main 2020: Admit Card Released At Jeemain.nta.nic.in, Check How To Download
UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Hearing On Final Year Exams Today, Likely To Announce Verdict
UGC Exam Guidelines: Supreme Court Hearing On Final Year Exams Today, Likely To Announce Verdict
.......................... Advertisement ..........................