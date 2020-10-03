BHU Admission 2021: MBA Application Form Released, Check Eligibility Here

Banaras Hindu University, or BHU, has released the application form for FMS BHU admission 2021 on its official website—bhu.ac.in. Candidates can apply for the Institute of Management Studies till January 3, 2021. In order to appear in BHU Postgraduate Entrance Test 2021, candidates need to complete the BHU application process. Post registration, BHU PET admit card will be released in online mode on the BHU’s official website.

To get into Institute of Management Studies, candidates will be required to appear in BHU Postgraduate Entrance Test 2021 followed by group discussion (GD) and personal interview (PI) round.

IM BHU offers a two year postgraduate programme in Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and Masters of Business Administration in International Business (MBA-IB).

FMS BHU Admission 2021 - Eligibility Criteria

Check the below mentioned eligibly criteria for FMS BHU admission 2021:

Candidates will get admission to the MBA and MBA-IB programme via CAT score.

Candidates belonging to General category should have completed their graduation with minimum 50% marks, while those who belongs to SC/ ST or reserved categories need to secure at least 45% marks.

Either candidates should have a graduation degree under 10+2+3 pattern or a degree in Agriculture, Medicine, Technology, Education or Law. Candidates having postgraduate degree in any discipline will also be eligible to apply for admission into MBA and MBA-IB programme.