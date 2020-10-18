Admission Against BHU Sports Quota; Submit Documents Till October 27

  • Home
BHU 2020 Admission: Candidates seeking admission to Banaras Hindu University against sports quota will be required to submit certain documents including documents related to their sports performance to the university before October 27.

Oct 18, 2020

New Delhi:

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the admission process for the 2020-21 academic session. The students who took the BHU entrance examination for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses against sports quota in BHU and who have met the required cut-off marks will be required to submit certain documents including BHU entrance test admit card, pass certificates and mark sheets of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations and documents related to their sports performance.

Candidates will be required to submit the photocopies of the documents to the UET Cell of the Office of the Controller of Examinations by October 27. The university will then scrutinise the documents and call the candidates for the practical test.

“All the candidates claiming their admission in Banaras Hindu University under Sports Quota for various courses of academic session 2020-21 have to submit photocopies of BHU Entrance Test Admit Card, High School & lntermediate (+2) Certificates and documents related to their sports performance/participation to UET Cell of the office of Controller of Examinations; BHU during working days Iatest by 27th October, 2O2O for scrutinizing their candidature for practical test,” reads a BHU statement.

BHU Sports Quota: Documents Required

  • BHU entrance test admit card

  • Pass certificates of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations

  • Documents related to their sports performance/participation

BHU had earlier released the BHU entrance test results online at bhuonline.in. The university, this year, will provide the candidates with the option of applying for the BHU counselling for admission to the BHU UG and BHU PG programmes both in online and offline mode. The details regarding the counselling process and steps involved in the online and offline counselling has been provided in the BHU website -- bhuonline.in.

