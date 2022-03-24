Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation
Bharathiar University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 11:58 am IST
City-based Bharathiar University on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).
The objective of the MoU is to offer students of the university courses in business analytics accredited by the Institute of Analytics (IoA), a press release said.
The partnership would give students an opportunity to develop their skills at global-levels, the release said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
