  • Home
  • Education
  • Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation

Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation

Bharathiar University signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 24, 2022 11:58 am IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Hyderabad Announces MTech Programme In Techno-Entrepreneurship
Randeep Guleria Gets Three-Month Extension As AIIMS Director
Madhya Pradesh: Students Create Ruckus On Not Receiving Degrees From Governor
Admissions To Four New Medical Colleges In Rajasthan Likely To Start From New Session: Official
BHU Researcher Gurvachan Singh Bags Indian Council Of Medical Research “Young Scientist Fellow” Award
British Council Announces Post Graduate Scholarships To Students, Educators For 2022-23
Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation
Bharathiar University signs a pact with ISDC

City-based Bharathiar University on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).

The objective of the MoU is to offer students of the university courses in business analytics accredited by the Institute of Analytics (IoA), a press release said.

The partnership would give students an opportunity to develop their skills at global-levels, the release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: CCTV Cameras Installed At Centres To Curb Cheating
Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Exams 2022: CCTV Cameras Installed At Centres To Curb Cheating
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14
Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2022) Exam Dates Announced, To Be Held From May 14
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Application Process For Wards Of Deceased Covid Warriors Extended To March 28
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: Application Process For Wards Of Deceased Covid Warriors Extended To March 28
Over 6.8 Lakh To Appear In Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Starting Today
Over 6.8 Lakh To Appear In Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Starting Today
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Over 51 Lakh To Appear
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022 Begin Today; Over 51 Lakh To Appear
.......................... Advertisement ..........................