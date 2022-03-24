Bharathiar University Signs A Pact With International Skill Development Corporation

Bharathiar University signs a pact with ISDC

City-based Bharathiar University on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC).

The objective of the MoU is to offer students of the university courses in business analytics accredited by the Institute of Analytics (IoA), a press release said.

The partnership would give students an opportunity to develop their skills at global-levels, the release said.

