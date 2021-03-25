Bharat Bandh: Odisha Schools, Colleges To Stay Closed Tomorrow

Odisha schools, colleges to remain closed tomorrow

The Odisha government has announced that all the state schools and other educational institutions under the Skill Development and Technical Education Department will remain closed tomorrow due to Bharat Bandh.

The Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), Polytechnics and engineering colleges across the state will remain closed tomorrow, March 26.

The state has announced that all private and public schools will be closed on March 28 and 29 due to festivals-- ‘Dola Purnima’ and ‘Holi’.