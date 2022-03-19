Bhagavad Gita Imparts Moral Values, Decision On Introducing In Schools After Discussion: Karnataka CM

  • Home
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 19, 2022 5:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said providing education and moral values to children is the intention, and details can be revealed only after holding discussions.
Yadgir:

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said a decision on introducing Bhagavad Gita in school educational curriculum will be taken after discussions, as he maintained that the scripture imparts moral values.

BJP-ruled Gujarat on Thursday had announced that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

"It has been done in Gujarat, our minister has said he will discuss it. Let's see what details the Education department comes out with," Bommai said in response to a question on the government considering introducing Bhagavad Gita in school education.

Speaking to reporters here, he said providing education and moral values to children is the intention, and details can be revealed only after holding discussions.

Asked whether Bhagavad Gita will bring moral values among children, the Chief Minister asked, "What else?...You tell me, if not Bhagavad Gita, what else will give moral values?" Following Gujarat's decision, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Friday had said the state government will discuss with educationists before taking a call in this regard, as part of moral science education.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Education News Karnataka government
