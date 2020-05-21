  • Home
“Beware Of Fake Calls Asking For Money”: UP Board To Class 10, Class 12 Students, Parents

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has also requested students and parents to report such calls.

Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: May 21, 2020 9:56 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, has warned Class 10, Class 12 students and their parents not to be deceived by fake calls asking for money.

According to the UP board, some “undesirable elements”, who identify themselves as board members, are asking money from students in order to pass them in UP board result 2020.

“Some undesirable elements are using the COVID-19 situation for their personal benefit by creating confusion regarding board results...students and parents should not fall for these fake calls. We request you to inform the police if you receive any unwanted call,” UPMSP said in a statement.

UP board result 2020

Previously, the board had announced that it will start evaluation of Class 10 and Class 12 answer sheets in districts with containment zones from May 19, 2020.

Evaluation of answer sheets in 20 districts with green zones began on May 5, according to the board. Results of the board exams are expected soon.

Recently, National Testing Agency, or NTA, released circular asking students to beware of fake and fraudulent calls, SMS and email regarding National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2020.

This confusion regarding board exam schedules and results is happening because of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, which forced all the regulatory bodies to either cancel or postpone the remaining exams and delay answer sheet evaluation.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad COVID -19
