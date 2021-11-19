NEET Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Important Notice To UG Medical Aspirants (representational)

MCC NEET Counselling 2021: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), who is responsible for conducting all India quota NEET counselling 2021, has asked undergraduate medical aspirants to beware of fake agents and allotment letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of them. MCC does not issue allotment letters directly to the candidates and they, if selected, will have to download the provisional allotment letters from the MCC website, mcc.nic.in, it said.

Any case of fraudulent website or agent should be immediately reported to the MCC and FIR (First Information Report) should be lodged by candidates for such matters, the counselling committee said.

“MCC does not allot seats on nomination basis. It is further reiterated that no letters are issued by MCC of DGHS to successful students. Candidates who have been allotted seats by MCC have to download Provisional Allotment Letters from MCC website and report at allotted colleges for admission. Hence, candidates are advised to beware of any letters issued by scrupulous persons on behalf of MCC regarding allotment of seats. Candidates should be cautious of Fake Agents and are advised to perform all activities related to Registration on the website by themselves instead of hiring agents for the same,” an official statement said.

MCC allots seats to candidates through a software on the basis of their merit and choices filled by them. The letters can be downloaded only by the successful candidates from the MCC website.

Candidates should not share their counselling password with anyone, the MCC said. Mcc.nic.in is the only website for NEET AIQ counselling and candidates should beware of fake websites, it said.

The MCC has not started the NEET 2021 counselling process yet. The official notification and the information bulletin will be available on the official website as and when released.

Here’s the advisory regarding NEET UG Counselling 2021 issued by the MCC.

