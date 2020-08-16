Image credit: Shutterstock Best Diploma Courses After Class 10

Class 10th is one of the most important stages of a student’s life. It is the time when students are supposed to choose a stream that will decide what they go for in higher education. But what if there is a better option available which will even add work skills and infuse professional knowledge in them? That option is - Diploma courses. There are innumerable diploma and ITI courses available after Class 10th. From Diploma in Engineering to Medical courses and management courses, there are a plethora of courses after Class 10. Let us have a glance at various diploma courses after 10th.

Diploma courses after 10th Science

There are several courses which are available after class 10 for the students who want to make their careers in the field related to Science. Let us know the courses available after 10th related to Science.

Courses Available:

ITI Courses

Diploma in Engineering

Diploma in IT (Information Technology)

Paramedical Diploma Courses

Polytechnic Courses

Eligibility: Students must have scored at least 50 per cent marks in their Class 10 and must be passed from the recognised Board in order to enroll themselves in this course.

Average Fees: The fee for this course ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1,00,000 per annum.

Admission Process: For the admission procedure, some institutes conduct entrance tests while others admit students as per merit-basis.

Diploma Courses After 10th Arts

Coming to the creative area which also offers various career opportunities. These short term and certificate courses will add to student’s resumes and train them in their area of interest which they can pursue as a career. The course duration in this area can be between six months to one year. Go through some of the best courses after Class 10 in the field of Arts.

Courses Available:

Diploma in Graphic Designing

Short term Course in Hair and Beauty

Diploma in Hotel Management

Diploma in Commercial Art

Diploma in Social Media Management

Eligibility: Students are supposed to pass Class 10 from a recognised Board. They must secure 40 - 45 per cent marks in Class 10 examination.

Admission Process: Most of the institutions admit students on a merit basis and moreover, directly. However, the admission process differs from institution to institution.

Fees: The fee range for the diploma courses related to Art can range between Rs 5,000 to Rs 20,000.

Career Opportunities After Pursuing Diploma Courses

There are numerous career options available after completing diploma courses. With a good experience, aspirants can earn well and excel in their respective careers. Know some of the best career options below.

Web Developer

Data Analyst

Beautician

Search Engine Optimisation person

Hairdresser

Graphic Designer

Social Media Manager

Paramedical professional

Chef

Social Media Influencer

How To Select The Best Diploma Courses After 10th

It is advisable that students must introspect and choose a course of their interest after thorough research and planning. Know a few important pointers to choose the courses with clarity.

Points to keep in mind while choosing a diploma course after 10th: