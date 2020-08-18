Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021, Check Here

Best Books And Complete Syllabus For NEET 2021

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test, is known to be one of the most competitive exams in the country as lakhs of students who wish to study undergraduate medical courses and dental courses in government or private medical and dental colleges register to appear in the examination.

Students start preparing for the examination atleast a year in advance, however, the NEET preparation becomes easy if an aspirant refers to the best books and studies the complete syllabus for NEET exam.

So, the question is, how to decide which are the best books for NEET? The syllabus is provided by the National Testing Agency in its information brochure, however, some factors to look for while choosing the best books for NEET 2021 exam are - the way basic concepts are dealt in the books, ample practice exercises and relevant examples that help in understanding the concepts and solve the problems.

In this article, find a compiled list of the best books for NEET along with the complete NEET syllabus.

NEET syllabus is prescribed by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and contains topics in Physics, Chemistry and Biology from class 11 as well as class 12.

Complete NEET Syllabus

Before venturing into checking the best books for NEET, it's wise to know what you are up against. This is why you need to check the syllabus of NEET to know what topics to study. This exercise is more important as the topics are from both class 11 and class 12 so the preparation must be planned accordingly.

NEET Syllabus For Physics





S. No. Class XI S. No. Class XII 1. Physical world and measurement 1. Electrostatics 2. Kinematics 2. Current Electricity 3. Laws of Motion 3. Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 4. Work, Energy and Power 4. Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 5. Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body 5. Electromagnetic Waves 6. Gravitation 6. Optics 7. Properties of Bulk Matter 7. Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 8. Thermodynamics 8. Atoms and Nuclei 9. Behaviour of Perfect Gas and Kinetic Theory 9. Electronic Devices 10. Oscillations and Waves









NEET Syllabus For Chemistry





S. No. Class XI S.No. Class XII 1. Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 1. Solid State 2. Structure of Atom 2. Solutions 3. Classification of Elements and Periodicity in Properties 3. Electrochemistry 4. Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 4. Chemical Kinetics 5. States of Matter: Gases and Liquids 5. Surface Chemistry 6. Thermodynamics 6. General Principles and Processes of Isolation of Elements 7. Equilibrium 7. p-Block Elements 8. Redox Reactions 8. d and f Block Elements 9. Hydrogen 9. Coordination Compounds 10. s-Block Element (Alkali and Alkaline earth metals) 10. Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 11. Some p-Block Elements 11. Alcohols, Phenols and Ethers 12. Organic Chemistry- Some Basic Principles and Techniques 12. Aldehydes, Ketones and Carboxylic Acids 13. Hydrocarbons 13. Organic Compounds Containing Nitrogen 14. Environmental Chemistry 14. Biomolecules



15. Polymers



16. Chemistry in Everyday Life





NEET Syllabus for Biology





S. No. Class XI S. No. Class XII 1. Diversity in Living World 1. Reproduction 2. Structural Organization in Animals and Plants 2. Genetics and Evolution 3. Cell Structure and Function 3. Biology and Human Welfare 4. Plant Physiology 4. Biotechnology and Its Applications 5. Human Physiology 5. Ecology and Environment





Best books for NEET - Physics

Physics is considered to be one of the toughest sections in the NEET exam. It requires extensive knowledge of basic concepts, theory and numerical methods. This section in NEET contains a total of 45 questions for 180 marks. Some important topics are Electrostatics, Mechanics and Electronics. Investing in the right books will help you prepare for physics more effectively. The list given below are some of the best books for NEET Physics.

NCERT Physics Class XI & Class XII

Concepts of Physics by H. C. Verma

Objective Physics By DC Pandey

Fundamentals of Physics by Halliday, Resnick and Walker

Fundamental Physics by Pradeep

Problems in General Physics by IE Irodov

Best books for NEET - Chemistry

Chemistry is a section in NEET where 45 questions are asked for 180 marks. These 45 questions are further segregated into three namely organic, inorganic, and physical. Previous years trends clearly show physical and organic chemistry having high weightage. While physical Chemistry contains questions that test numerical ability, organic Chemistry contains questions related to interlinking. Inorganic chemistry is easiest in comparison to the other two sections. The best books recommended for NEET chemistry are

NCERT Chemistry textbooks for Class XI and XII

Physical Chemistry by OP Tandon

ABC of Chemistry for Classes 11 and 12 by Modern

Concise Inorganic Chemistry by JD Lee

Dinesh Chemistry Guide

Practise books by VK Jaiswal (Inorganic), MS Chauhan (Organic) and N Awasthi (Physical)

Best books for NEET - Biology

Biology has Zoology and Botany which are the equivalent of two subjects Without a doubt, the Biology section contains the maximum weightage and hence, students should pay more attention to the subject. In the case of Biology, the best books are the ones that help you in retaining the concepts and interlink them with the objective questions. Candidates can check here the best books for NEET biology section.

NCERT Biology Class XI and Class XII textbooks

Biology Vol 1 and Vol 2 by Trueman

Objective Biology by Dinesh

Objective Botany by Ansari

Pradeep Guide on Biology

GR Bathla publications for Biology

NEET Exam Pattern

Last, knowing the NEET exam pattern gives an edge to your preparation for the exam. NEET paper contains 180 questions to be answered in three hours. There is negative marking hence, students should be careful while answering.

