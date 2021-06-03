  • Home
  • Education
  • ‘Best And Most Student-Friendly Decision’: PM Modi On 12th Board Exam Cancellation

‘Best And Most Student-Friendly Decision’: PM Modi On 12th Board Exam Cancellation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process and that this was the best and most student-friendly move.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 12:33 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Live
12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: Know Decisions On JEE Main, NEET
Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel 12th Board Exams; Others To Take Call Soon
Happy To Note Government Decided To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams: Supreme Court
Supreme Court Grants 2 Weeks’ Time To Finalise Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
Board Exams Cancellation Will Not Have Much Impact On Admission Process In JNU, Jamia
Time To Plan Next Academic Session, How Students Will Be Assessed In 2022: Manish Sisodia
‘Best And Most Student-Friendly Decision’: PM Modi On 12th Board Exam Cancellation
Best decision to cancel CBSE Class 12 board exams, PM Modi said
New Delhi:

A day after his government decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the decision was taken after an extensive consultative process and that this was the best and most student-friendly move. The central government received several inputs from across the country that were insightful, enabling it to take a "student-friendly" decision, he said.

Get Regular Updates about CBSE 12th Board Exams via SMS/E-mail. Click here to Subscribe

Following the Centre's decision to cancel class 12 CBSE board exams in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, several states including Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand called off their board exams on Wednesday while a few others said they will take a call soon.

Responding to a number of tweets lauding the decision, PM Modi said the health and welfare of students is our topmost priority.

He noted that this has been a chaotic year for students with the joys of growing up partly snatched away as they remained confined to their homes and spent less time with friends.

"As you said, in the current times, this was the best and most student-friendly decision," he said replying to a tweet.

Responding to a teacher's post, the prime minister said the teaching community has played an outstanding role in the past year.

"I would like to applaud all the teachers for supporting the students and ensuring that the education journey continues under the new normal," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: Know Decisions On JEE Main, NEET
Live | 12th Board Exam 2021 LIVE Updates: Know Decisions On JEE Main, NEET
Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Exam Postponed In Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya
Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNVST) Class 6 Exam Postponed In Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya
Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel 12th Board Exams; Others To Take Call Soon
Gujarat, MP, Uttarakhand Cancel 12th Board Exams; Others To Take Call Soon
Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Online Open Book Exams For Current Semester
Jamia Millia Islamia To Hold Online Open Book Exams For Current Semester
Happy To Note Government Decided To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams: Supreme Court
Happy To Note Government Decided To Cancel Class 12 Board Exams: Supreme Court
.......................... Advertisement ..........................