Besides JEE Main 2021, Other Engineering Entrance Exams Students Can Take After Class 12
JEE Main is an obvious choice for over a million candidates. However, apart from this, candidates seeking admission to engineering courses can also apply for the state-level exams and university entrance tests.
As this academic year is coming to an end, Class 12 students pursuing Science must be worried about the cracking Engineering entrance examination to get into top colleges. JEE Main is an obvious choice for over a million candidates. However, other than this, candidates can also apply for the state-level exams and university entrance tests. The students seeking a career in Engineering must qualify the entrance exams held by the respective institutes or by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
The Joint Entrance Exam, commonly known as JEE, is conducted by NTA, while examinations including VITEEE, SRMJEE, BITSAT, and COMEDK UGET are either conducted by the respective institutes or by the state government.
Here’s a list of engineering entrance examinations students can take after Class 12 for admission to BTech Engineering programmes for the academic session 2021-22.
VITEEE 2021: Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is a national level entrance exam for admission to Engineering programmes offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. Candidates can fill the VITEEE 2021 application form up to March 30, 2021. The entrance exam will be held tentatively from the second to the third week of April next year.
SRMJEE 2021: The SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) is conducted for admission to the BTech courses in SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST). Candidates can fill the SRMJEE 2021 application form up to March 31, 2021. The entrance exam will be held tentatively in the second week of April 2021.
BITSAT 2021: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science Aptitude Test (BITSAT) is held for admission to the three BITS campuses in India at Pilani, Hyderabad, Goa and Dubai. Admission in BITS Pilani, Hyderabad and Goa campus is through BITSAT while for Dubai campus, admission is through merit of marks obtained in Class 12 or its equivalent examinations.
COMEDK UGET: Candidates seeking admissions to BE or BTech courses offered by the colleges affiliated to the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust and COMEDK UGET member institutes or the participating colleges under Uni-GAUGE-E can use the scores obtained in COMEDK UGET.