Besides JEE Main 2021, Other Engineering Entrance Exams Students Can Take After Class 12

As this academic year is coming to an end, Class 12 students pursuing Science must be worried about the cracking Engineering entrance examination to get into top colleges. JEE Main is an obvious choice for over a million candidates. However, other than this, candidates can also apply for the state-level exams and university entrance tests. The students seeking a career in Engineering must qualify the entrance exams held by the respective institutes or by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The Joint Entrance Exam, commonly known as JEE, is conducted by NTA, while examinations including VITEEE, SRMJEE, BITSAT, and COMEDK UGET are either conducted by the respective institutes or by the state government.

Here’s a list of engineering entrance examinations students can take after Class 12 for admission to BTech Engineering programmes for the academic session 2021-22.