West Bengal Government And IIM Calcutta Tie Up To Set Technology Development Centre

The West Bengal Government on Monday has signed an agreement with Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta-run Entrepreneur and Innovation Park to set up a Technology Development and Adaptation Centre (TDAC). The TDAC will build technologies which will address need-based, location specific problems, an official release said here.

"The state Department of Science and Technology and Biotechnology and the IIM Calcutta-run Entrepreneur and Innovation Park have mutually agreed to set up the TDAC through the West Bengal Science and Technology Council with the objective of building and nurturing an ecosystem to support science and technology-led entrepreneurship, promoting Scientific research and innovation," it said.

"This will entail mentoring product development, motivating youth to take up S&T [Science and Technology] entrepreneurship, supporting job creation and employment. The promising S&T solutions/research in the state will enable sustainable ventures, businesses, and facilitate commercialization of research output," it said.