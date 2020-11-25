  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Government Accepts Expert Panel's Recommendation To Reduce Syllabus

West Bengal Government Accepts Expert Panel's Recommendation To Reduce Syllabus

The West Bengal government has accepted the recommendations of an expert panel to reduce the curriculum at secondary and higher secondary levels due to the pandemic, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 4:57 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Government College In Kashmir Being Upgraded Under World Bank Funded Project
Kolkata School Authorities In Dark Over Resumption Of On-Campus Classes
AICTE Asks Institutes To Place Academic Records Online Through Digilocker
Haryana Chief Minister Approves Project Of Establishing Panchayat Libraries
7 Punjab Pharmacy Colleges' Affiliation To Be Cancelled Over Mass Copying
Only 5 % Students Attend Schools And Colleges In Maharashtra
West Bengal Government Accepts Expert Panel's Recommendation To Reduce Syllabus
West Bengal Government Accepts Expert Panel's Recommendation To Reduce Syllabus
New Delhi:

The West Bengal government has accepted the recommendations of an expert panel to reduce the curriculum at secondary and higher secondary levels due to the pandemic, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said Wednesday.

The syllabus reforms committee, the secondary board and higher secondary councils have suggested changes in the Madhyamik (Class 10) and Uchha Madhyamik (Class 12) curriculum for the 2020-21 academic year due to the COVID-19 situation, Chatterjee told reporters.

"We have accepted their report for reducing the syllabus load at the secondary and higher secondary levels," the minister said.

An official of the syllabus reforms committee said, there will be a 30-35 per cent cut in the course load at the secondary and higher secondary levels. In reply to a question, Chatterjee said, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will declare, at an appropriate time, dates for holding next year's secondary and higher secondary exams.

The minister indicated there was no "immediate possibility" of opening state-run or private schools.

The department of school education will ensure that "schools take necessary measures for maintaining COVID-19 safety norms before they reopen", he said.

Click here for more Education News
west bengal government
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Increase In Placement Percentage At IMT Ghaziabad Despite COVID-19
Increase In Placement Percentage At IMT Ghaziabad Despite COVID-19
IIT Kharagpur Innovation Hub On AI, ML To Translate Research To Industrially Scalable Products
IIT Kharagpur Innovation Hub On AI, ML To Translate Research To Industrially Scalable Products
IIT JAM 2021: IISc Bangalore Activates Mock Test Link At Jam.iisc.ac.in
IIT JAM 2021: IISc Bangalore Activates Mock Test Link At Jam.iisc.ac.in
COVID-19 Virus Survives On Surfaces Within Thin Films: IIT Bombay Study
COVID-19 Virus Survives On Surfaces Within Thin Films: IIT Bombay Study
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For Class 12 Chemistry
CBSE Board Exam 2021: Sample Paper, Marking Scheme For Class 12 Chemistry
.......................... Advertisement ..........................